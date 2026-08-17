Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake in Indonesia: Death Toll Reaches 53

·36·World
Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake in Indonesia: Death Toll Reaches 53

A powerful earthquake struck Indonesia, causing extensive destruction in the eastern part of the country. The magnitude 7.7 earthquake was recorded near Flores Island on August 15. As efforts to deal with the aftermath of the natural disaster continue, the death toll is also rising.

According to the latest information, at least 53 people have been killed and more than 130 injured. Approximately 5,000 residents have been evacuated to safe areas.

Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake in Indonesia: Death Toll Reaches 53

The earthquake occurred at a very shallow depth

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicenter was located northwest of the city of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province, not far from the coast of Flores Island. The tremor occurred at approximately 10 kilometers deep .

The earthquake’s shallow depth intensified its impact. Buildings were damaged in the area, some homes were destroyed, and landslides occurred.

Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake in Indonesia: Death Toll Reaches 53

Tsunami threat also emerged

Following the powerful tremor, authorities issued a tsunami warning for some coastal areas. The warning was later lifted after it was determined that no major danger remained.

Nevertheless, sea levels rose along some coasts. For example, wave heights in the village of Riung reportedly reached 1.61 meters .

Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake in Indonesia: Death Toll Reaches 53

Rescue efforts proving difficult

The numerous landslides that occurred in the area after the earthquake have significantly hampered rescue efforts. Some roads have been blocked, while power and communications systems have experienced disruptions.

Reaching some remote areas, particularly on Flores Island, has been especially difficult. Rescuers continue searching for people trapped under the rubble and providing assistance to those affected.

After the earthquake, nearly 1,000 aftershocks were recorded. Some were felt by residents, prompting people to move to safer locations.

IndonesiaFloresEndeU.S. Geological Survey
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