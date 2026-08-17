Tomdi District Court Chair Aziza Mirzayeva Dies in Road Accident

Aziza Mirzayeva, chair of the Tomdi District Court for Criminal Cases in Navoiy Region, died in a road traffic accident. The tragic incident occurred on 15 August on the Zarafshan–Tomdi highway. The Supreme Court’s press service reported this.

According to preliminary information, Aziza Mirzayeva was traveling in a Cobalt from her workplace in Zarafshan toward Tomdi District. The vehicle reportedly lost control on the road, left the carriageway and overturned.

The court chair, who sustained severe bodily injuries, died at the scene. According to preliminary assumptions, exceeding the speed limit may have been one of the causes of the accident.

At the same time, information circulated on social media claiming that a meeting for the judicial system had been held on 15 August and that court chairs had been instructed to participate remotely. Human rights activist Abdurahmon Tashanov also drew attention to the matter on his page.

The Supreme Court denied this information. According to the court’s press service, no meeting was scheduled or held by the Supreme Court on 15 August. Nor was any instruction issued requiring court chairs to come to their workplaces on a day off.

The Supreme Court emphasized that the causes and other circumstances of the incident would receive a legal assessment only from the authorized bodies, based on the results of their investigation. It therefore called on people to refrain from circulating as confirmed facts speculation about where and for what purpose the deceased was traveling, as well as the causes of the road traffic accident.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing. The exact causes of the road traffic accident will become known after the authorized bodies issue their conclusions.