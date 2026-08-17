Iran Announces Reward for Capturing U.S. Troops

The Iranian army announced that it would pay a cash reward to anyone who captures or kills U.S. military personnel. International media reported this, citing Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Iranian army commander Major General Amir Hatami said that if U.S. troops enter Iranian territory, anyone who captures, kills, or hands one of them over to the relevant authorities will receive a $30,000 reward. Hatami said the decision was made after numerous requests from citizens for financial support.

The Iranian military leader also said the reward could be doubled for women, reaching up to $60,000. However, he provided no specific details on when or where U.S. troops might be targeted.

At the same time, Hatami reportedly proposed buying back weapons used against U.S. troops at twice their market value and providing new weapons in their place.

The statement came as tensions between the United States and Iran remain high. Hatami had previously said that Iran’s military would respond sharply if U.S. forces entered Iranian territory.

There is currently no confirmed information that U.S. ground forces have been deployed in Iranian territory. Therefore, it remains unclear what mechanism would be used to pay the announced reward.