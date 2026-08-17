Djed Spence Transferred From Tottenham to Inter

·0·Sport
Djed Spence Transferred From Tottenham to Inter

England international defender Djed Spence will continue his career in Italy’s Serie A. He has moved from London club Tottenham to Inter for €35 million. According to Goal.com, one of the main reasons behind the 26-year-old’s move to the Italian champions was the club’s rich history and glorious traditions. Goal.com reports this.

A New Challenge and a Historic Step

Spence had attracted the attention of Cristian Chivu’s team after his impressive performances at the recently concluded World Cup. Expected to replace Denzel Dumfries, who joined Real Madrid, the player shared his impressions after the transfer was officially completed. According to him, the trophies in the club museum and the team’s potential played a decisive role in his choice.

"I have undoubtedly stepped into history. You only need to look at all those trophies behind us. This is truly a huge club. This is a big step for me and my family," Djed Spence said in an interview with the club’s official website.

Valuable Experience in Europe

Serie A is not unfamiliar territory for the English defender. Two years ago, during the second half of the 2023–24 season, he made 16 appearances for Genoa. During his time under contract with Tottenham, he also gained valuable experience on loan at French club Rennes and English side Leeds United.

"You learn a great deal when you play abroad. I can say that I became a real man during my time overseas, and I am grateful for those experiences," added the 26-year-old player.

New Acquaintances at Inter

Spence, who has become the Italian champions’ fifth signing of the summer transfer window, will find some familiar faces in Inter’s dressing room. He will reunite with John Stones, his England teammate at the recently concluded World Cup, and reserve goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who was his teammate during his loan spell at Genoa.

For the record, Djed Spence played a significant role in England’s bronze-medal finish at the World Cup, standing out by completing 19 tackles during the tournament and his debut for his new team and first test on the way to defending the Scudetto crown are expected to come on Saturday against Monza in Serie A’s opening match.

Djed SpenceInterTottenhamSerie ATransfer
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