€9 Million Art Treasure Found: Stolen Paintings by Famous Artists Returned

Famous paintings worth more than €9 million in total, stolen from a museum in Italy in March, have been found. The works include rare pieces by Renoir, Matisse and Cézanne.

Two thieves broke into the Magnani-Rocca Foundation in northern Italy. They forced open a door, took the valuable paintings and fled through the garden.

Most astonishingly, the entire robbery lasted just three minutes.

Among the paintings found by Carabinieri from Italy’s Cultural Heritage Protection Unit were:

Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s “Fish”;

Paul Cézanne’s “Still Life with Cherries”;

Henri Matisse’s “Terrace”.

Museum treasure returned

Law enforcement officials identified the stolen artworks and returned them to the Magnani-Rocca Foundation.