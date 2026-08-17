€9 Million Art Treasure Found: Stolen Paintings by Famous Artists Returned

·75·World
€9 Million Art Treasure Found: Stolen Paintings by Famous Artists Returned

Famous paintings worth more than €9 million in total, stolen from a museum in Italy in March, have been found. The works include rare pieces by Renoir, Matisse and Cézanne.

Two thieves broke into the Magnani-Rocca Foundation in northern Italy. They forced open a door, took the valuable paintings and fled through the garden.

Most astonishingly, the entire robbery lasted just three minutes.

Among the paintings found by Carabinieri from Italy’s Cultural Heritage Protection Unit were:

Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s “Fish”;

Paul Cézanne’s “Still Life with Cherries”;

Henri Matisse’s “Terrace”.

Museum treasure returned

Law enforcement officials identified the stolen artworks and returned them to the Magnani-Rocca Foundation.

ItalyPierre-Auguste RenoirHenri MatissePaul CézanneMagnani-Rocca
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Iran Announces Reward for Capturing U.S. TroopsIran Announces Reward for Capturing U.S. TroopsToday, 10:08Pilgrims’ Bus Crashes in HungaryPilgrims’ Bus Crashes in HungaryToday, 09:57Haaland’s “Favorite Carrot” Becomes a Hit in Norway and Even Gets a New NameHaaland’s “Favorite Carrot” Becomes a Hit in Norway and Even Gets a New NameToday, 06:03Ronaldo and Georgina finally marry on a symbolic date: first video and photos spread online! (video)Ronaldo and Georgina finally marry on a symbolic date: first video and photos spread online! (video)Today, 06:00Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake in Indonesia: Death Toll Reaches 53Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake in Indonesia: Death Toll Reaches 53Today, 05:54Why Did the Halt in Ballistic Strike Statistics Cause Such an Uproar?Why Did the Halt in Ballistic Strike Statistics Cause Such an Uproar?Yesterday, 23:45
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts