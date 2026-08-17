Official: Scotland appoint new national team head coach

·21·Sport
Official: Scotland appoint new national team head coach

A new era is beginning in Scottish football. The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has officially announced that the 39-year-old promising Belgian coach Sébastien Pocognoli has been appointed head coach of the national team.

The coach has signed a two-year initial contract with Scotland and will lead the team in the new UEFA Nations League season and upcoming qualifying matches.

A long-awaited title with Union and European recognition

Despite his young age, Sébastien Pocognoli has established himself as one of the most talented and modern coaches in Europe:

  • A historic sensation in Belgium: In his first season as a senior head coach, Pocognoli led Union Saint-Gilloise to the Belgian title — the club’s first championship in 90 years;

  • Champions League and Super Cup: He guided Union to the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in the club’s history and won the Belgian Super Cup;

  • Belgian Coach of the Year: After being named the country’s best coach, he took charge of French club Monaco in 2025, leaving the club in June after it finished seventh in Ligue 1.

Clark’s departure after the 2026 World Cup and a new challenge

The Scotland head coach position became vacant after the 2026 World Cup:

  • Steve Clark’s departure: Steve Clark, who had managed the national team for many years, voluntarily stepped down after Scotland failed to advance from the group stage at the 2026 World Cup;

  • The Scottish FA’s objective: Under Sébastien Pocognoli, the association aims to rejuvenate the national team, introduce an attacking and modern style of football, and return Scotland to Europe’s elite.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends via Telegram or other social networks.

ScotlandSébastien PocognoliUnion Saint-GilloiseMonacoSteve Clark
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Juventus Abandons Emiliano Martínez TransferJuventus Abandons Emiliano Martínez TransferToday, 10:00Neymar and Thiago Mendes controversy: a cold greeting at São JanuárioNeymar and Thiago Mendes controversy: a cold greeting at São JanuárioToday, 09:53Maresca reveals reasons for 0-3 defeat to ArsenalMaresca reveals reasons for 0-3 defeat to ArsenalToday, 09:13Mourinho's verdict: How is Real Madrid entering the new season?Mourinho's verdict: How is Real Madrid entering the new season?Today, 09:04Wembley Show: Arteta Explains the Secret Behind the VictoryWembley Show: Arteta Explains the Secret Behind the VictoryToday, 08:58Official: Barcelona and Manchester City reach agreement over Rodri!Official: Barcelona and Manchester City reach agreement over Rodri!Today, 08:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?