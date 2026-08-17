Official: Scotland appoint new national team head coach

A new era is beginning in Scottish football. The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has officially announced that the 39-year-old promising Belgian coach Sébastien Pocognoli has been appointed head coach of the national team.

The coach has signed a two-year initial contract with Scotland and will lead the team in the new UEFA Nations League season and upcoming qualifying matches.

A long-awaited title with Union and European recognition

Despite his young age, Sébastien Pocognoli has established himself as one of the most talented and modern coaches in Europe:

A historic sensation in Belgium: In his first season as a senior head coach, Pocognoli led Union Saint-Gilloise to the Belgian title — the club’s first championship in 90 years;

Champions League and Super Cup: He guided Union to the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in the club’s history and won the Belgian Super Cup;

Belgian Coach of the Year: After being named the country’s best coach, he took charge of French club Monaco in 2025, leaving the club in June after it finished seventh in Ligue 1.

Clark’s departure after the 2026 World Cup and a new challenge

The Scotland head coach position became vacant after the 2026 World Cup:

Steve Clark’s departure: Steve Clark, who had managed the national team for many years, voluntarily stepped down after Scotland failed to advance from the group stage at the 2026 World Cup;

The Scottish FA’s objective: Under Sébastien Pocognoli, the association aims to rejuvenate the national team, introduce an attacking and modern style of football, and return Scotland to Europe’s elite.

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