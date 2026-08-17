Arktika-M Satellite Captures Solar Eclipse on Video from Space

Russia’s Arktika-M space system successfully recorded the total solar eclipse that occurred on August 12 from orbit. The rare astronomical event lasted from 18:34 to 22:58 Moscow time, once again demonstrating the capabilities of modern space technology. Ixbt.com reports that.

According to ixbt.com, footage captured by the spacecraft clearly shows the Moon’s dark shadow gradually moving across Earth’s surface. Such rare images are important for monitoring large-scale natural processes on our planet from a global perspective.

A Rare View from Space

While solar eclipses are traditionally observed from a specific point on Earth, footage captured by Arktika-M offered a completely different perspective on the event. Filming from space clearly showed how the Moon’s shadow moved across a significant part of the planet.

Experts note that as the Moon blocks the Sun, its shadow moves across Earth’s surface together with the path of totality. This provides scientists not only with an aesthetically beautiful view, but also with valuable data for analyzing changes in the atmosphere and on our planet’s surface.

The Space System’s Functions

Arktika-M is an advanced Russian space system designed primarily for continuous monitoring of the Arctic region and Earth’s northern territories. Satellites of this type continuously photograph the planet’s surface and atmosphere.

These technological solutions enable the rapid detection and monitoring of various meteorological processes, climate changes, and large natural phenomena observed from space. Footage captured during the August 12 solar eclipse proved that the system can successfully perform not only practical tasks but also complex scientific observations.