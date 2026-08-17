Arktika-M Satellite Captures Solar Eclipse on Video from Space

·0·Technology
Arktika-M Satellite Captures Solar Eclipse on Video from Space

Russia’s Arktika-M space system successfully recorded the total solar eclipse that occurred on August 12 from orbit. The rare astronomical event lasted from 18:34 to 22:58 Moscow time, once again demonstrating the capabilities of modern space technology. Ixbt.com reports that.

According to ixbt.com, footage captured by the spacecraft clearly shows the Moon’s dark shadow gradually moving across Earth’s surface. Such rare images are important for monitoring large-scale natural processes on our planet from a global perspective.

A Rare View from Space

While solar eclipses are traditionally observed from a specific point on Earth, footage captured by Arktika-M offered a completely different perspective on the event. Filming from space clearly showed how the Moon’s shadow moved across a significant part of the planet.

Experts note that as the Moon blocks the Sun, its shadow moves across Earth’s surface together with the path of totality. This provides scientists not only with an aesthetically beautiful view, but also with valuable data for analyzing changes in the atmosphere and on our planet’s surface.

The Space System’s Functions

Arktika-M is an advanced Russian space system designed primarily for continuous monitoring of the Arctic region and Earth’s northern territories. Satellites of this type continuously photograph the planet’s surface and atmosphere.

These technological solutions enable the rapid detection and monitoring of various meteorological processes, climate changes, and large natural phenomena observed from space. Footage captured during the August 12 solar eclipse proved that the system can successfully perform not only practical tasks but also complex scientific observations.

Arktika-MSolar EclipseSpace TechnologyAstronomySatellite
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

NASA Seeks Scientists’ Help for Long-Term Missions on the MoonNASA Seeks Scientists’ Help for Long-Term Missions on the MoonToday, 09:58Space Debris: Satellites Are Reaching a Critical ThresholdSpace Debris: Satellites Are Reaching a Critical ThresholdYesterday, 23:24Modern OLED TVs Are Aging Like Models From 10 Years AgoModern OLED TVs Are Aging Like Models From 10 Years AgoYesterday, 19:51NASA Plans to Outsource Moon Missions to Private CompaniesNASA Plans to Outsource Moon Missions to Private CompaniesYesterday, 19:23Xiaomi’s First Smartphone Turns 15Xiaomi’s First Smartphone Turns 15Yesterday, 15:28HyperOS 4 Based on Android 17 Released for Xiaomi Mi 6HyperOS 4 Based on Android 17 Released for Xiaomi Mi 6Yesterday, 13:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone