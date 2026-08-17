Maresca reveals reasons for 0-3 defeat to Arsenal

The new season in England gets underway Manchester City and its new head coach Enzo Maresca suffered an unexpected heavy defeat at the start of the new season. At Wembley Stadium, in the FA Community Shield match, reigning champions Arsenal scored three unanswered goals against the Citizens.

After the match, the Italian coach spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live and openly explained his team’s mistakes in their first competitive game, as well as why they were unable to rescue the match.

A goal after 23 seconds and missed chances

Maresca stressed that the early goal scored in the very first minute had a major impact on the outcome of the match:

“In my opinion, unfortunately, conceding that early goal after just 23 seconds affected the entire course of the game. I am disappointed because in matches at this level, the teams are very evenly matched. Against opponents of this quality, conceding a goal makes it extremely difficult to get back into the game. However, our reaction after the goal was much better. Before they scored their second, we had three or four very good chances to equalise. Unfortunately, we failed to take them and then conceded a second goal. At 0-2, the situation became even more difficult”.

“There is a lot of work ahead: our focus will be on the Premier League”

The City boss noted that the season had only just begun and that his team needed to work seriously on these mistakes:

Mistakes and a new chapter: “I was quite pleased with the team’s response after the first goal because we created chances and took the initiative. The second goal was the result of our mistakes, but the season has only just started”;

Preparing for the Premier League opener: “The Premier League begins next Sunday, and now we have to focus all our attention on the competition”;

Areas for improvement: “We still have a lot of work to do. There are many areas we need to improve. Even if we had won, there would still have been aspects we needed to strengthen.”

Enzo Maresca’s players will try to draw the right conclusions from their Wembley defeat in the opening round of the Premier League and redeem themselves in front of the fans.

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