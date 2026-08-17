Haaland’s “Favorite Carrot” Becomes a Hit in Norway and Even Gets a New Name

·227·World
Haaland’s “Favorite Carrot” Becomes a Hit in Norway and Even Gets a New Name

"Manchester City" striker Erling Haaland’s simple habit has produced an unexpected result in Norway. The footballer’s love of carrots has significantly increased demand for the vegetable across the country.

Haaland Eats Carrots Almost Every Day

It turns out that the Norwegian football star eats carrots almost every day before training.

Children who learned about Haaland’s habit also became interested in eating carrots.

The Carrot Gets a New Name

Haaland’s influence has grown so much that Norwegian teenagers jokingly started calling carrots “Haaland candy.”

Stores are also reporting increased demand for carrots.

The Footballer’s Influence Shines Again

Sports stars usually influence fans through their clothes, hairstyles, or training routines. This time, Haaland has popularized carrots.

Who knows, perhaps children in Norway will now love carrots even more thanks to Haaland.

Erling HaalandManchester CityNorway
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