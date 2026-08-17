Ronaldo and Georgina finally marry on a symbolic date: first video and photos spread online! (video)

·158·World
Ronaldo and Georgina finally marry on a symbolic date: first video and photos spread online! (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s long-awaited wedding has taken place. The couple married on August 11, the date they first met 10 years ago.

A special date for them

For several weeks, various rumors circulated about where the wedding would take place and who would attend. In the end, the couple chose the date that mattered most to them — the 10th anniversary of their first meeting.

“It turned out exactly as I imagined,” Georgina said, sharing her impressions of the wedding.

A lavish ceremony

Ronaldo and Georgina appeared at the ceremony wearing Gucci outfits. Since they have a combined social media audience of more than 750 million, details of the wedding sparked great interest among fans.

Their children also attended the ceremony

The couple’s children also took part in the wedding ceremony. Video footage from the event quickly spread across social media, attracting fans’ attention.

Thus, after being together for years, Ronaldo and Georgina have taken their relationship to a new stage on a symbolic date.

Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodríguezGucci
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