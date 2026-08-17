Juventus Abandons Emiliano Martínez Transfer

·18·Sport
Juventus Abandons Emiliano Martínez Transfer

Italian club Juventus has officially ended negotiations to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. After the parties failed to agree on the transfer fee, the Turin side were forced to abandon the deal completely and have begun searching for alternative options before the transfer window closes. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Famous sports journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on his social media page that the move to Italy for the Argentine world champion had fallen through. According to him, the latest negotiations between Juventus and the player's representatives ended without result, and the deal has officially been closed.

According to sources close to the matter, Aston Villa's financial demands were behind the collapse of the transfer. The English club firmly demanded £8.5 million for its goalkeeper, a figure that placed a strain on the Serie A giant's budget. As a result, the Turin side decided to walk away from the negotiating table completely.

Changes at Aston Villa

The failed negotiations mean that Emiliano Martínez will remain at Aston Villa for now. However, the experienced goalkeeper's place in the starting lineup is now under serious threat, as the English club has been active in the transfer market and has brought in a new goalkeeper.

Aston Villa completed the late signing of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who had been a target for Paris Saint-Germain. The club agreed to pay €30 million for the talented Japanese goalkeeper, with the fee potentially rising to €35 million including bonuses. Suzuki, who impressed at the World Cup, is expected to compete for a starting place.

Juventus's New Target

After the Martínez deal collapsed, Juventus immediately turned its attention to Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Turin club is currently holding active negotiations to sign Vicario on loan with an obligation to buy.

The Italian goalkeeper had lost his place in Tottenham's starting lineup. He now has an excellent opportunity to return to Serie A and regain regular playing time, with the transfer expected to be officially announced in the coming days.

JuventusEmiliano MartínezGuglielmo VicarioAston VillaTransfer
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