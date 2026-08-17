Neymar and Thiago Mendes controversy: a cold greeting at São Januário

·29·Sport
Neymar and Thiago Mendes controversy: a cold greeting at São Januário

An old rift between two stars of Brazilian football has flared up again. Before Sunday’s match between Vasco da Gama and Santos, home midfielder Thiago Mendes deliberately refused to greet forward Neymar during the traditional handshake ceremony. The cold exchange at São Januário immediately sparked widespread discussion and heated debate on social media. Goal.com reports .

The tension was already palpable before kickoff. As the teams’ players greeted one another before taking the field, Thiago Mendes openly ignored the Santos forward and refused his outstretched hand. The incident was captured by the stadium cameras and quickly went viral online. In response to the video, Neymar posted an emoji expressing sadness on his official page.

Fans’ reaction and social media tension

The atmosphere in the stadium intensified not only because of the players’ actions but also because of the supporters in the stands. During the match, Vasco da Gama fans handed out masks depicting Neymar crying in an attempt to damage his reputation and unsettle him psychologically. The pressure did not go unnoticed by the player’s inner circle and friends.

In particular, Neymar’s close friend Jota Amancio sharply criticized Thiago Mendes’ behavior on social media. Recalling comments by Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, he argued that lesser players often have oversized egos, while true stars tend to be much more humble and composed. His comments showed that the animosity between the two footballers extends beyond the pitch.

A history of animosity spanning years

According to Goal.com, the dispute between Neymar and Thiago Mendes is not new. Its roots go back to a 2020 Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon in France. During that game, Thiago Mendes made an extremely reckless challenge on the Paris club’s forward and was shown a red card. The brutal scissor-style tackle seriously injured Neymar’s leg.

Although Thiago Mendes publicly apologized for his actions at the time, the incident left a lasting mark on both players. Neymar’s father, Neymar Sr., also strongly criticized concerns over his son’s safety and referees’ failure to punish dangerous play, saying that football was becoming increasingly brutal. Sunday’s incident clearly showed that those old wounds and painful memories have still not been forgotten.

NeymarThiago MendesVasco Da GamaSantosFootball
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