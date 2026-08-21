A Bear Broke into Tourists’ Tent and Carried Away a Woman

·0·World
A Bear Broke into Tourists’ Tent and Carried Away a Woman

A simple overnight stay for tourists in Russia’s Altai Mountains ended in a horrific tragedy. A 29-year-old woman spending the night in a tent in the wilderness was killed in a wild bear attack.

It was reported that the woman had set up a tent with several companions to spend the night in the mountainous area. However, during the night, a wild bear approached their campsite.

The predator attacked the tourists’ tent, seized the woman inside and dragged her toward the forest. Although her companions tried to rescue her, they were unable to confront the large and dangerous animal.

A search operation was launched in the area afterward. Rescuers and relevant services found the woman’s body during the search.

Following the incident, officials are taking measures to identify the dangerous predator and ensure the safety of other tourists in the area.

Experts continue to urge tourists vacationing in the wilderness to exercise caution. In particular, in areas inhabited by bears, it is important not to keep food waste near tents and not to deliberately attract animals.

The tragedy in Altai has once again shown how dangerous a stay in the wilderness can become.

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