Euthanasia Officially Legalized in France

A law officially entered into force in France granting adult patients with incurable, serious illnesses the right to receive medical assistance in dying. On August 14, the Constitutional Council found the law compliant with the country’s Constitution.

The new rules apply to French citizens and permanent residents suffering from a serious, incurable illness causing unbearable suffering. A special commission assesses the patient’s condition, and the final decision is made based on a doctor’s opinion.

After a favorable decision, the patient must wait at least two days and reconfirm their decision on the day of the procedure. They may withdraw at any stage. Usually, the patient takes the lethal medication themselves, but if their physical condition makes this impossible, it may be administered by a healthcare professional.

Previously, active euthanasia was not permitted in France; only the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment and deep sedation at the end of life were allowed. The country has now joined the states permitting euthanasia or medically assisted dying.

President Emmanuel Macron called the law the result of lengthy democratic debate. However, some medical and religious organizations criticized it, saying its safeguards may not adequately protect vulnerable patients.

The Constitutional Council upheld the law but clarified certain provisions. In particular, the right to conscientious objection was extended beyond doctors and nurses to pharmacists and certain private and religious healthcare institutions.