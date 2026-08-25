Lamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriend

It is reported that Barcelona and Spain national team player Lamine Yamal and blogger Alex Padilla have reached a new stage in their relationship. According to Spanish journalist Sandra Aladro, Alex Padilla has moved into Yamal's home in Barcelona.

The journalist stated on the 'Vamos a Ver' program that the blogger previously lived in the city of Talavera de la Reina in the province of Toledo, but has since left her home to live with Lamine. Aladro noted that the couple is currently very happy.

It turns out that Alex is also acquainted with Yamal's family. The journalist mentioned that the footballer even invited his girlfriend's close relatives to his birthday party.

Lamine Yamal currently resides in a luxury residence in Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, where Gerard Piqué and Shakira previously lived. It was reported that Yamal purchased this house at the end of 2025.

Reports of the couple living together intensified after the 'Vamos a Ver' program aired footage of them leaving the house together. However, Lamine and Alex have not yet personally confirmed this information.

Meanwhile, initial reports regarding Yamal's first La Liga match of the new season have received mixed reviews. Barcelona defeated Elche 5-0 on August 23, with Yamal playing for 65 minutes. While some ratings gave him a low score, other sources named him the best player of the match.