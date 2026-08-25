Pig squealing championship held in France

An unusual competition, the French Pig Squealing Championship, took place in the village of Trie-sur-Baïse, France. This was reported by Euronews.

The contest was held as part of the 43rd Pourcailhade pig festival. Participants from various regions of France, as well as from abroad, competed to imitate the sound of a pig as naturally as possible.

In this year's competition, Noël Jamet from Normandy won once again. Thus, he secured his 10th consecutive victory at this championship in Trie-sur-Baïse.

Nearly 4,000 spectators attended the festival. In addition to the pig squealing contest, the event featured piglet races and other unusual competitions.