Max messenger introduces support for two simultaneous profiles

Max messenger has introduced a new feature that allows users to use multiple accounts within a single app. Now, owners of devices running the Android operating system can connect a second profile to conveniently separate personal and work correspondence, switching between them easily without re-entering data. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

How the feature works and setup process

According to ixbt.com, the process of connecting an additional profile consists of simple steps and does not take much time. First, you need to update the app to the latest version via RuStore. After that, simply go to the app settings and select the appropriate section.

The procedure for adding a new account includes the following steps:

Go to the "Settings" section in the Max app

Select the "Добавить профиль" option

Enter the phone number for the second profile

Enter the confirmation code received via SMS

Enter the two-step authentication password

Once all steps are successfully completed, the new profile will appear in the app settings, and the user can activate it whenever necessary.

Cross-platform capabilities and future plans

Currently, the multi-profile system is only available to Android users. However, company representatives stated that they plan to introduce this convenience to the web version and the debut desktop versions of the app in the near future.

For reference, Max messenger provides a wide range of features for daily communication. Specifically, the platform includes standard chats, voice and video calls, voice messages, large file transfers, and money transfer functions.

Additionally, modern information channels and various mini-apps are being tested within the service. According to official data provided by the company, as of the beginning of August this year, the total number of registered users on the Max platform has exceeded 130 million.