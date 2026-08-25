Strong solar flares have begun: activity has increased sharply

Strong solar flares were recorded on the night of August 25. Scientists note that such explosions could lead to geomagnetic storms on Earth in the future.

According to the Solar Astronomy Laboratory, solar activity has increased sharply since midnight. By the time the report was published, three powerful M-class flares had been observed. They belong to the high-level category in the five-point classification system.

Experts note that a large active center on the Sun's surface has unexpectedly reactivated. Most notably, this center is currently located in the central part of the solar disk facing Earth. Therefore, there is a possibility that powerful explosions from it could directly affect Earth.

This group of sunspots had been monitored by experts for nearly a week. However, due to a significant decrease in its activity in recent days, there was an assumption that the center had exhausted its energy. The new flares have refuted this hypothesis.

So far, no precise forecast has been issued regarding plasma ejections toward Earth or the onset of a geomagnetic storm. Nevertheless, the probability of such an event remains.

Scientists emphasize that the strongest level of flares has not yet been recorded. Therefore, there is no basis to evaluate the situation as a historically record-breaking event. However, the development of solar activity in the coming days will be closely monitored.

Experts emphasize that August 25 will be a critical day to determine whether the situation is a temporary spike in activity or if the flares will intensify further.