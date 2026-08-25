Strong solar flares have begun: activity has increased sharply

·58·World
Strong solar flares have begun: activity has increased sharply

Strong solar flares were recorded on the night of August 25. Scientists note that such explosions could lead to geomagnetic storms on Earth in the future.

According to the Solar Astronomy Laboratory, solar activity has increased sharply since midnight. By the time the report was published, three powerful M-class flares had been observed. They belong to the high-level category in the five-point classification system.

Experts note that a large active center on the Sun's surface has unexpectedly reactivated. Most notably, this center is currently located in the central part of the solar disk facing Earth. Therefore, there is a possibility that powerful explosions from it could directly affect Earth.

This group of sunspots had been monitored by experts for nearly a week. However, due to a significant decrease in its activity in recent days, there was an assumption that the center had exhausted its energy. The new flares have refuted this hypothesis.

So far, no precise forecast has been issued regarding plasma ejections toward Earth or the onset of a geomagnetic storm. Nevertheless, the probability of such an event remains.

Scientists emphasize that the strongest level of flares has not yet been recorded. Therefore, there is no basis to evaluate the situation as a historically record-breaking event. However, the development of solar activity in the coming days will be closely monitored.

Experts emphasize that August 25 will be a critical day to determine whether the situation is a temporary spike in activity or if the flares will intensify further.

SunSolar FlaresGeomagnetic StormSpace WeatherAstronomy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Scientists discover a shark that walks on the seabed (video)Scientists discover a shark that walks on the seabed (video)Today, 20:52NASA prepares to launch a unique telescope into spaceNASA prepares to launch a unique telescope into spaceToday, 20:4755 thousand dollars provided for each newborn child55 thousand dollars provided for each newborn childToday, 19:46Where is the 140-year-old secret recipe of the famous drink kept?Where is the 140-year-old secret recipe of the famous drink kept?Today, 19:25Lamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriendLamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriendToday, 18:40Ozon's emergency decision: How is the marketplace navigating the crisis?Ozon's emergency decision: How is the marketplace navigating the crisis?Today, 17:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience