The original recipe for one of the world's most famous carbonated drinks remains a secret to this day. To protect the famous formula from prying eyes, the company keeps it in a special safe protected by a high-level security system.

According to international media reports, the secret recipe is stored in a specially guarded safe at a museum in Atlanta, USA. Visitors to the museum can learn about the history of the drink and the mysteries surrounding its famous formula. However, the original copy of the recipe has never been fully disclosed to the public.

This formula was created in 1886 by pharmacist Dr. John S. Pemberton. Initially, the recipe was not recorded in writing, and very few people knew its ingredients. Later, in 1892, the rights to the drink were purchased by other owners.

When a group of investors bought the company in 1919, the secret formula was used as collateral for a bank loan. For this reason, the recipe was placed in a specially secured safe in New York.

After the loan was fully repaid, the recipe was brought back to Atlanta in 1925. There, the formula was kept in a bank vault for 86 years.

After that, one of the world's most mysterious recipes was moved to its current high-security display location. Thus, even after nearly 140 years, the original formula of the famous drink remains one of the company's most valuable secrets.