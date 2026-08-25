Apple scraps plans to change Hide My Email feature

·13·Technology
Apple scraps plans to change Hide My Email feature

Apple has abandoned a controversial change planned for its Hide My Email privacy feature, intended for paid iCloud+ users. Initially, the company planned to change the domain of temporary email addresses, but this decision was reversed following strong user backlash. According to ixbt.com, the service will remain in its current state, and addresses will no longer be exposed. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

For context, the Hide My Email feature allows users to register on various websites and services without revealing their personal email address. The system automatically creates a unique, temporary email address and forwards incoming messages to the user's primary inbox. This is a key tool for ensuring personal data security online.

Why did the new domain cause backlash?

Earlier this year, Apple announced its intention to migrate service users from the @icloud.com domain to a new @private.icloud.com address. However, users on Reddit and other social networks argued that this change would significantly reduce the effectiveness of the privacy tool. It was criticized for making it easier for internet resources to identify and block registrations using fake emails.

The main advantage of the original service was that the generated private email addresses were indistinguishable from regular @icloud.com user addresses. Changing the domain could have undermined the core concept of the service. Nevertheless, the function still allows law enforcement agencies to identify the person behind a fake address when necessary.

What is behind Apple's decision?

On Monday, company representatives officially confirmed that Hide My Email addresses will remain on the @icloud.com domain. Apple did not provide specific reasons for this decision. However, according to John Gruber, author of Daring Fireball, who first reported on the change, even company employees were reportedly against it from the start.

Additionally, earlier this year, 404 Media reported a serious flaw in the Hide My Email feature. It was revealed that emails rejected as spam were exposing users' actual email addresses. Apple only managed to fix this bug a year after it was first discovered.

AppleHide My EmailiCloudPrivacyTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Apple introduces new Mac mini computers with M6 and M5 Pro chipsApple introduces new Mac mini computers with M6 and M5 Pro chipsToday, 19:29Apple unveils its most powerful M5 Ultra and M6 chipsApple unveils its most powerful M5 Ultra and M6 chipsToday, 19:21Apple introduces new Mac Mini and Mac Studio models with M6 chipApple introduces new Mac Mini and Mac Studio models with M6 chipToday, 18:52Max messenger introduces support for two simultaneous profilesMax messenger introduces support for two simultaneous profilesToday, 18:29New NK-3 engine created for the Voronej rocket in RussiaNew NK-3 engine created for the Voronej rocket in RussiaToday, 16:55Roscosmos head says the Moon could become a backup home for humanityRoscosmos head says the Moon could become a backup home for humanityToday, 16:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production