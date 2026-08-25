Neymar's move to Inter Miami could be a mistake for MLS

·46·Sport
Neymar's move to Inter Miami could be a mistake for MLS

Discussions regarding the potential transfer of another star player to the US club Inter Miami are heating up. Reports have circulated that Brazilian forward Neymar could join his former teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. However, former striker Giuseppe Rossi warned in an interview with GOAL that such transfers could negatively impact the sporting level of the North American league. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is known that in recent years, Major League Soccer (MLS) has significantly increased its profile by attracting world-renowned stars. From David Beckham and Steven Gerrard to Zlatan Ibrahimović and Wayne Rooney, famous players have realized their American dream. In 2023, eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi also headed overseas, becoming the league's main attraction, with several familiar faces following him to Miami.

According to Goal.com, Neymar is being mentioned as the next candidate who could head to Florida after a difficult period in his homeland at Santos. From a marketing perspective, signing the all-time top scorer of the Brazilian national team is a very strong step to increase the league's popularity. However, the 34-year-old player has recently faced difficulties due to injuries and a lack of playing time for both club and country.

MLS development and marketing strategy

In an interview in partnership with BetBrothers, former striker Giuseppe Rossi sharply criticized the transfer policy of the US championship. In his opinion, the MLS leadership is chasing hype and marketing, forgetting the main issue: the quality of play on the pitch. If the goal is to reach the level of Europe's top five leagues, progress in this direction is moving too slowly.

Neymar reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez might look nostalgic and interesting for football fans. Nevertheless, the expert emphasized that such steps do not serve to raise the overall level of the championship. The league leadership was criticized for focusing more on social media engagement and views than on true football standards.

So far, Neymar's move to the US has not been officially confirmed, but transfer rumors are not stopping. While gathering stars in the Inter Miami squad ensures the team's commercial success, sports experts believe that such an approach could hinder the development of the championship in the long run.

NeymarLionel MessiLuis SuárezInter MiamiMLS
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Savio is now in London: De Zerbi spoke about his move to Tottenham!Today, 20:32Main favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedMain favorites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or revealedToday, 20:29Agreed to join City: Romano announces decision of Chelsea starAgreed to join City: Romano announces decision of Chelsea starToday, 20:25How is the Uzbekistan national boxing team preparing for the trip to Japan?How is the Uzbekistan national boxing team preparing for the trip to Japan?Today, 20:17Lamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriendLamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriendToday, 19:32Man City joins the race: What is happening with the Gakpo transfer?Man City joins the race: What is happening with the Gakpo transfer?Today, 19:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane