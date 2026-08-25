Discussions regarding the potential transfer of another star player to the US club Inter Miami are heating up. Reports have circulated that Brazilian forward Neymar could join his former teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. However, former striker Giuseppe Rossi warned in an interview with GOAL that such transfers could negatively impact the sporting level of the North American league. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is known that in recent years, Major League Soccer (MLS) has significantly increased its profile by attracting world-renowned stars. From David Beckham and Steven Gerrard to Zlatan Ibrahimović and Wayne Rooney, famous players have realized their American dream. In 2023, eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi also headed overseas, becoming the league's main attraction, with several familiar faces following him to Miami.

According to Goal.com, Neymar is being mentioned as the next candidate who could head to Florida after a difficult period in his homeland at Santos. From a marketing perspective, signing the all-time top scorer of the Brazilian national team is a very strong step to increase the league's popularity. However, the 34-year-old player has recently faced difficulties due to injuries and a lack of playing time for both club and country.

MLS development and marketing strategy

In an interview in partnership with BetBrothers, former striker Giuseppe Rossi sharply criticized the transfer policy of the US championship. In his opinion, the MLS leadership is chasing hype and marketing, forgetting the main issue: the quality of play on the pitch. If the goal is to reach the level of Europe's top five leagues, progress in this direction is moving too slowly.

Neymar reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez might look nostalgic and interesting for football fans. Nevertheless, the expert emphasized that such steps do not serve to raise the overall level of the championship. The league leadership was criticized for focusing more on social media engagement and views than on true football standards.

So far, Neymar's move to the US has not been officially confirmed, but transfer rumors are not stopping. While gathering stars in the Inter Miami squad ensures the team's commercial success, sports experts believe that such an approach could hinder the development of the championship in the long run.