Apple introduces new Mac mini computers with M6 and M5 Pro chips

Apple has significantly updated its line of compact desktop computers, unveiling the new generation of Mac mini devices. According to Ixbt.com, these devices are equipped with more powerful CPU and GPU cores, modern network interfaces, and the macOS 27 Golden Gate operating system, which includes AI capabilities. Presented in a new compact aluminum chassis, the starting price for the M6 chip version is $900, while M5 Pro-based models start at $1,700. A $100 discount is available for students and educators. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Key technical specifications and Apple M6 capabilities

The base Apple M6 chip features a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU, which is two cores more than the previous generation. Due to the presence of dedicated "neural accelerators" in each GPU core, Apple claims up to 4x faster AI task performance and up to 2x faster graphics speed compared to the M4-powered Mac mini. CPU performance has increased by 40 percent. The unified memory bandwidth is 170 GB/s, with 16 GB in the standard configuration and up to 32 GB in the maximum capacity.

According to the company's internal test results, the M6-based Mac mini processes large language model (LLM) queries in LM Studio 4.8 times faster than the M4 generation and 13.5 times faster than M1 devices. Calculations in Microsoft Excel have accelerated by up to 1.5 times, while the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing technology has doubled.

Advanced M5 Pro configuration and connectivity options

Designed for more demanding and professional tasks, the M5 Pro version is equipped with up to 18 CPU cores and a 20-core GPU with third-generation hardware-accelerated ray tracing. In this model, the maximum unified memory capacity reaches 64 GB, with a bandwidth of up to 307 GB/s. Apple believes this version is ideal for running large local AI models, software development, 3D graphics, scientific computing, and editing ProRes RAW video.

Significant strides have also been made in network capabilities and peripheral connectivity. Both new Mac mini models are equipped with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet interface in the base version. The front panel features two USB-C ports and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The M6-powered Mac mini has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the M5 Pro version features three faster Thunderbolt 5 ports. HDMI and Ethernet ports are also present, and Thunderbolt 5 allows multiple Mac mini units to be daisy-chained to work on large local AI models.

The devices run on macOS 27 Golden Gate, which features the new Siri AI assistant. The AI can access content from the user's messages, emails, and photos, integrates with Spotlight, and introduces the Visual Intelligence feature, allowing users to ask questions about on-screen information. Pre-orders for the new Mac mini are currently open, with deliveries scheduled to begin on September 22.