Apple introduces new Mac mini computers with M6 and M5 Pro chips

·22·Technology
Apple introduces new Mac mini computers with M6 and M5 Pro chips

Apple has significantly updated its line of compact desktop computers, unveiling the new generation of Mac mini devices. According to Ixbt.com, these devices are equipped with more powerful CPU and GPU cores, modern network interfaces, and the macOS 27 Golden Gate operating system, which includes AI capabilities. Presented in a new compact aluminum chassis, the starting price for the M6 chip version is $900, while M5 Pro-based models start at $1,700. A $100 discount is available for students and educators. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Key technical specifications and Apple M6 capabilities

The base Apple M6 chip features a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU, which is two cores more than the previous generation. Due to the presence of dedicated "neural accelerators" in each GPU core, Apple claims up to 4x faster AI task performance and up to 2x faster graphics speed compared to the M4-powered Mac mini. CPU performance has increased by 40 percent. The unified memory bandwidth is 170 GB/s, with 16 GB in the standard configuration and up to 32 GB in the maximum capacity.

According to the company's internal test results, the M6-based Mac mini processes large language model (LLM) queries in LM Studio 4.8 times faster than the M4 generation and 13.5 times faster than M1 devices. Calculations in Microsoft Excel have accelerated by up to 1.5 times, while the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing technology has doubled.

Advanced M5 Pro configuration and connectivity options

Designed for more demanding and professional tasks, the M5 Pro version is equipped with up to 18 CPU cores and a 20-core GPU with third-generation hardware-accelerated ray tracing. In this model, the maximum unified memory capacity reaches 64 GB, with a bandwidth of up to 307 GB/s. Apple believes this version is ideal for running large local AI models, software development, 3D graphics, scientific computing, and editing ProRes RAW video.

Significant strides have also been made in network capabilities and peripheral connectivity. Both new Mac mini models are equipped with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet interface in the base version. The front panel features two USB-C ports and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The M6-powered Mac mini has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the M5 Pro version features three faster Thunderbolt 5 ports. HDMI and Ethernet ports are also present, and Thunderbolt 5 allows multiple Mac mini units to be daisy-chained to work on large local AI models.

The devices run on macOS 27 Golden Gate, which features the new Siri AI assistant. The AI can access content from the user's messages, emails, and photos, integrates with Spotlight, and introduces the Visual Intelligence feature, allowing users to ask questions about on-screen information. Pre-orders for the new Mac mini are currently open, with deliveries scheduled to begin on September 22.

AppleMac miniM6M5 ProTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Apple scraps plans to change Hide My Email featureApple scraps plans to change Hide My Email featureToday, 19:57Apple unveils its most powerful M5 Ultra and M6 chipsApple unveils its most powerful M5 Ultra and M6 chipsToday, 19:21Apple introduces new Mac Mini and Mac Studio models with M6 chipApple introduces new Mac Mini and Mac Studio models with M6 chipToday, 18:52Max messenger introduces support for two simultaneous profilesMax messenger introduces support for two simultaneous profilesToday, 18:29New NK-3 engine created for the Voronej rocket in RussiaNew NK-3 engine created for the Voronej rocket in RussiaToday, 16:55Roscosmos head says the Moon could become a backup home for humanityRoscosmos head says the Moon could become a backup home for humanityToday, 16:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production