Man City joins the race: What is happening with the Gakpo transfer?

In the final days of the summer transfer window, unexpected and highly intriguing developments are unfolding in English football. Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has become a primary target for two top Premier League clubs.

Renowned insider and journalist Mounir Boualin reported on social media that both London's Tottenham and Manchester City are showing serious interest in the 27-year-old Dutch star.

Tottenham's £60 million bid and Liverpool's rejection

The London club was the first to make a concrete move, but faced resistance from the Merseysiders:

Initial official bid: Tottenham's management offered the Merseysiders 60 million pounds sterling (over 70 million euros) for the Dutch winger;

Merseysiders' stance: Liverpool's management deemed this amount inconsistent with the player's true market value and immediately rejected the transfer;

Updated bid in preparation: The Spurs have no intention of giving up and are currently preparing a second, higher-value offer package for Gakpo.

Manchester Cityjoins the race

What makes the situation even more interesting is the unexpected intervention of title contenders Manchester City:Guardiola's plan:

The Citizens value Gakpo's versatility to strengthen competition on the attacking flanks and in the center; Official inquiry expected:

According to sources, the Manchester club plans to send a formal and financially more attractive offer to Liverpool in the coming days. Cody Gakpo's decision and Liverpool's final demands could determine one of the biggest and most sensational domestic deals of this transfer window.

Cody Gakpo's decision and Liverpool's final demands could determine one of the biggest and most sensational domestic deals of this transfer window.