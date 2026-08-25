On the morning of August 25, an extraordinary event occurred at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport that drew the attention of international diplomatic and military circles. A massive Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft landed in the Russian capital.

According to data from the aviation monitoring service Flightradar24, this American military aircraft with tail number RCH4555 was in the Latvian capital, Riga, before arriving in Moscow, where experts assume it refueled before the flight.

Preparation for a Putin-Trump meeting?

Russian military expert and aviation Major General Vladimir Popov «Gazeta.Ru» shared important analytical assumptions regarding the reasons for this unexpected flight in an interview with the publication:

Visit of a special delegation: According to Popov, the American military aircraft may have brought a group of special negotiators preparing for a potential high-level summit between the leaders of the two countries — Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump —;

Diplomats and military personnel: It is highly likely that the aircraft carried representatives of the diplomatic corps or military departments authorized to resolve problematic issues directly.

«If you want to solve a serious and complex problem, you don't just pick up the phone; you send representatives who will be met and engaged in face-to-face dialogue», the Major General emphasized.

Secret negotiations on Ukraine

The expert noted that active behind-the-scenes dialogues are currently underway to resolve the Ukraine conflict and agree on potential future peace terms.

The direct flight of an American military aircraft to Moscow may be a sign that the groundwork is being laid for high-level dialogue between Washington and Moscow, and that the most pressing military-political issues on the agenda are being discussed in person.