Lamine Yamal has started living with his girlfriend

It is reported that a new chapter has begun in the relationship between FC Barcelona player Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend, Alex Padilla. It has been revealed that the couple has started living together. This was reported by journalist Sandra Aladro.

The journalist noted that influencer Alex Padilla has moved into the home where Spain national team star Lamine Yamal resides. According to Aladro, Padilla left her home in Talavera de la Reina and decided to live with the footballer.

"She left her home in Talavera de la Reina and started living with Lamine. They are very happy. She is acquainted with Lamine's entire family and invited them to a birthday party. She is madly in love," Aladro said on the program 'Vamos a Ver'.

Currently, Yamal resides in the former residence of Gerard Piqué and Shakira. According to the journalist, this property is a spacious estate capable of accommodating multiple families.

"This house is designed to accommodate several families. Every day a cousin or another relative visits. Their goal is likely to gather all their loved ones around them," Aladro explained.

Thus, reports have circulated that the relationship between Yamal and Alex Padilla has moved to another stage. However, this information is based on the journalist's statements.

For context, Lamine Yamal was the lowest-rated player for Barcelona in their opening match of the new La Liga season.