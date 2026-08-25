Apple introduces new Mac Mini and Mac Studio models with M6 chip

·22·Technology
Apple introduces new Mac Mini and Mac Studio models with M6 chip

Apple has officially announced the next Mac Mini, featuring the latest M6 processor as part of its newest lineup. These next-generation computers are characterized by high performance and a significant boost in AI task processing, marking an important milestone for tech enthusiasts and professional users. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, the base model of the new Mac Mini comes with 256 GB of internal storage and 16 GB of RAM, with a starting price of $899. The device is currently available for pre-order, with shipments expected to begin on September 22.

Technical specifications and AI capabilities

According to the manufacturer, the new Mac Mini offers four times the AI performance compared to the previous M4 version. Additionally, the device's memory speed and graphics capabilities have reportedly doubled. The new processor is equipped with a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU, a significant upgrade from the 10-core specifications of the previous generation.

In addition to the M6 chip, the company also introduced a more powerful Mac Mini version featuring the M5 Pro chip. This configuration comes with 512 GB of base storage and 24 GB of RAM, starting at $1,699. The M5 Pro chip comes standard with a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU, which can be upgraded to an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU upon user request.

Network capabilities and additional new devices

Both variants of the devices include the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 standards, as well as a 2.5 Gb Ethernet port. Users have the option to upgrade the network port to a 10 Gb version. All new Mac Mini computers ship with the macOS 27 operating system and the Siri AI assistant.

Over the past year, Mac Mini devices have gained immense popularity among tech enthusiasts due to their ease of running local AI agents like OpenClaw and Hermes. Due to a sharp increase in demand last year, these devices were even sold at premium prices on platforms like eBay.

It is noted that during this presentation, Apple also showcased new Mac Studio models powered by M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. These devices will be released to the market with starting prices of $2,499 and $5,499, respectively.

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