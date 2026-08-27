Despite high-level geopolitical tensions between Russia and the US, direct contacts between the special services of the two countries continue. Sergey Naryshkin, Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), provided information about the visit of John Ratcliffe, head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), to Moscow and the negotiations held.

Naryshkin noted that during the meeting, a wide range of security issues falling within the competence of the intelligence agencies of both states were discussed.

"This is a normal practice between states": Details of the negotiations

The head of Russian intelligence stated that this meeting should not be given excessive political coloring and that such dialogues are necessary to ensure strategic security:

"Within the framework of the visit of the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency to Moscow, a number of important issues related to the competence of the intelligence agencies of the two states were thoroughly reviewed. This is a routine and natural practice established between major powers," Sergey Naryshkin noted.

The Kremlin's reaction: Communication that has not been severed even in the most difficult times

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov had also commented on the significance of closed-door dialogues between special services:

Constant communication channel: Peskov specifically emphasized that relations between the US and Russian special services have not stopped even during the most crisis-ridden and difficult periods of bilateral relations;

Positive factor: The Kremlin representative noted that maintaining such a direct line of communication is a positive and strategically important process for global security, preventing unexpected clashes, and managing crises.

According to experts, such closed-door negotiations between Moscow and Washington serve as an important communication tool in international stability and the fight against global threats.