Why did CIA Director John Ratcliffe secretly visit the Kremlin? (Main versions)

·79·World
Why did CIA Director John Ratcliffe secretly visit the Kremlin? (Main versions)

On August 25, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow on a secret, unannounced visit. A US Air Force Boeing C-17 heavy military transport aircraft flew in via Riga, landed at Vnukovo Airport, and departed around 19:00 that same day.

This event marked the first visit by a CIA director to Moscow since the autumn of 2021 (when William Burns visited amid tensions surrounding Ukraine). It also went down in history as the first visit by a high-ranking US administration official to Russia since January 2026.

Putin's canceled plan and the Kremlin's 'silence'

The details of the visit are being kept strictly confidential:

  • The Kremlin's official position: The Kremlin press service stated that it was allegedly unaware of the American plane at Vnukovo and that no meetings with the US administration had been planned;

  • Change in Putin's schedule: Kremlin correspondent Alexander Yunashev reported that due to Ratcliffe's arrival, Russian President Vladimir Putin urgently changed his work schedule and postponed a major event planned for August 25;

  • Axios report: The publication notes that the intelligence chief came to Moscow specifically for closed-door negotiations.

What was the purpose of the CIA director's visit? Main assumptions

International media and analysts are putting forward 4 main reasons for the visit:

  • 1. Release of American prisoner Charles Zimmerman: Journalist Ksenia Sobchak wrote that the visit is related to the release of US citizen Zimmerman, who is imprisoned in Russia. If confirmed, he would be the second American returned home within a month after Robert Gilman, who was released without a prisoner swap, potentially opening a path to peace talks;

  • 2. A secretly prepared 'major operation': According to sources close to Kyrylo Budanov, the negotiations discussed a specific operation prepared in strict secrecy, the results of which could significantly impact future processes;

  • 3. Direct warning regarding NATO and mobilization: The Wall Street Journal and expert Michael Weiss believe that US intelligence obtained information about Russia's preparations for a new mobilization and a plan to 'test NATO's resolve' through sabotage and drone attacks in the Baltic, Polish, and Scandinavian directions. Ratcliffe arrived to personally warn Putin of the consequences of potential escalation;

  • 4. The Iran factor: At a time when Washington has announced a new pressure campaign against Tehran, Russia's alliance position in the tensions between the US and Iran may have been discussed.

The US request to Ukraine and the stock market 'jump'

The CIA director's arrival in Moscow also had an immediate impact on military and economic processes:

  • Request to halt strikes: According to Axios and the Financial Times, Washington warned Kyiv that a high-level delegation was visiting Moscow and requested that no drone or missile strikes be launched against Moscow, St. Petersburg, and northern Russian regions until August 26;

  • Moscow Exchange reaction: As news of Ratcliffe's visit spread, the MOEX index rose sharply by more than 3%, to 2141.46 points and fell again after the plane took off from Vnukovo.

John Ratcliffe's few-hour flight indicates that important agreements on global security or stern warnings were exchanged behind the grand political curtain.

CIAJohn RatcliffeMoscowKremlinGeopolitics
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Strait of Hormuz Fully Cleared: Trump Issues New Ultimatum to Iran!Strait of Hormuz Fully Cleared: Trump Issues New Ultimatum to Iran!Today, 07:12Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan and his sons arrested!Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan and his sons arrested!Today, 06:58Unexpected $76 Million Aid from Swedish Billionaire for Children in GazaUnexpected $76 Million Aid from Swedish Billionaire for Children in GazaToday, 05:55Why do young men in Ethiopia walk on stilts? The reason is surprisingWhy do young men in Ethiopia walk on stilts? The reason is surprisingToday, 05:51Unexpected blow to French President Macron: a woman slapped him from the crowd (video)Unexpected blow to French President Macron: a woman slapped him from the crowd (video)Today, 05:41Over 1000 notebooks! Chinese students showcase record-breaking hard workOver 1000 notebooks! Chinese students showcase record-breaking hard workToday, 05:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience