Man arrested in Spain with 1.3 kilograms of cocaine in his stomach

·5·World
Man arrested in Spain with 1.3 kilograms of cocaine in his stomach

An unusual drug smuggling attempt was thwarted at Palma de Mallorca Airport in Spain. It was revealed that a 46-year-old man flying from Belgium was carrying a large amount of cocaine inside his body.

According to the Spanish National Police, the passenger had departed from the airport in the city of Charleroi. Belgian law enforcement agencies had previously warned their Spanish counterparts that he might be involved in drug trafficking.

After the plane landed in Mallorca, the man was subjected to an inspection by customs, Civil Guard, and police officers. When sent for an X-ray examination, it was revealed that there were numerous suspicious objects in his gastrointestinal tract.

White drug capsules neatly arranged on a blue fabric.

Later, as a result of medical procedures performed at the hospital, it was found that there were 109 capsules inside his body. Expertise confirmed that the substance inside them was cocaine. The total weight amounted to 1.353 kilograms.

Law enforcement agencies emphasized that transporting drugs in this manner poses a serious threat to human life. Damage to even one of the capsules could lead to severe poisoning of the body.

After the medical procedures were completed, the suspect was taken to court. It was decided that he would be kept in custody while the investigation into drug smuggling continues.

Palma de Mallorca AirportCocaine smugglingSpanish National PoliceBelgium
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

BRICS-2026: Global Trade, New Finance and Independent CorridorsBRICS-2026: Global Trade, New Finance and Independent CorridorsToday, 14:54BRICS–2026: Access corridors to the sea, digital payments, and sovereign financeBRICS–2026: Access corridors to the sea, digital payments, and sovereign financeToday, 14:45Mother rushes into the fire to save her 6-year-old daughterMother rushes into the fire to save her 6-year-old daughterToday, 12:27«Deploying troops to Ukraine means war with Russia»: Putin issues an open warning to the West«Deploying troops to Ukraine means war with Russia»: Putin issues an open warning to the WestToday, 12:06The horrifying secret behind baby puree: infants hospitalizedThe horrifying secret behind baby puree: infants hospitalizedToday, 11:48The hottest August in world history: the record broken yet againThe hottest August in world history: the record broken yet againToday, 11:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer