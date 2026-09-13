Man arrested in Spain with 1.3 kilograms of cocaine in his stomach

An unusual drug smuggling attempt was thwarted at Palma de Mallorca Airport in Spain. It was revealed that a 46-year-old man flying from Belgium was carrying a large amount of cocaine inside his body.

According to the Spanish National Police, the passenger had departed from the airport in the city of Charleroi. Belgian law enforcement agencies had previously warned their Spanish counterparts that he might be involved in drug trafficking.

After the plane landed in Mallorca, the man was subjected to an inspection by customs, Civil Guard, and police officers. When sent for an X-ray examination, it was revealed that there were numerous suspicious objects in his gastrointestinal tract.

Later, as a result of medical procedures performed at the hospital, it was found that there were 109 capsules inside his body. Expertise confirmed that the substance inside them was cocaine. The total weight amounted to 1.353 kilograms.

Law enforcement agencies emphasized that transporting drugs in this manner poses a serious threat to human life. Damage to even one of the capsules could lead to severe poisoning of the body.

After the medical procedures were completed, the suspect was taken to court. It was decided that he would be kept in custody while the investigation into drug smuggling continues.