A baby girl born in Greece from an embryo frozen for 22 years

A remarkable event in the history of medicine was recorded in Greece. A 54-year-old woman gave birth to a child using an embryo that had been kept frozen for 22 years.

Christina Rapti-Selepi and her 60-year-old husband lost their 21-year-old son Giorgios in a traffic accident in 2025. After that, the couple decided to become parents once again.

According to Greek legislation, women are allowed to use IVF treatment up to the age of 54. Therefore, Christina and her husband had to obtain special permission to carry out the procedure.

“I had only two and a half months. It was a very difficult and stressful process. But with inner strength, the help of our doctor and his team, we overcame all obstacles,” Christina said.

She gave birth to a baby girl weighing 3.49 kilograms in Athens on September 9. The family named the baby Georgia in memory of their son who died in 2025. Notably, Giorgios was also born via IVF.

Christina noted that their main goal was to bring joy back into the family and start life anew.

“We decided to give life a second chance, start over, bring new life into our home and continue our family's history,” she said.

Christina's gynecologist and head of the Hellenic Society of Reproductive Medicine, Kostas Pantos, stated that the age limits set for IVF in the country need to be reconsidered. He explained this by the declining birth rates in Greece.

The couple does not rule out the possibility of having another child in the future. If necessary, they may also consider the option of treatment abroad.