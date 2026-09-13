SpaceX installs Starship on the Mechazilla tower for upcoming tests

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SpaceX installs Starship on the Mechazilla tower for upcoming tests

SpaceX is rapidly continuing the process of preparing its massive Starship spacecraft for upcoming test flights. These operations, taking place at the Starbase facility in Texas, are aimed at improving the system for catching the spacecraft and its Super Heavy booster in mid-air using the special launch tower known as Mechazilla. This was reported by Ixbt.com.

According to ixbt.com, on September 12 of this year, the Starship 42 (Ship 42) vehicle was lifted to the top of the Mechazilla tower at Pad 2 at the Starbase facility. In the NSF Starbase Live broadcast footage, the Starship S42, with its black upper block located next to the launch tower, is clearly visible. This process is necessary to test the "chopsticks" mechanisms designed to handle the ship and boosters.

Flight preparation and technical stages

Experts note that the Starship S42 vehicle recently passed a series of successful cryogenic tests at the Massey test site. After that, the ship was immediately brought to the Pad 2 launch site. Currently, SpaceX engineers face a number of important technical tasks.

In particular, it is planned to install six modern Raptor 3 engines on the ship's hull and then perform their ignition tests (static fire tests). These tasks are being carried out as part of the upcoming Flight 15 test program. According to the plan, during the next important flight, Starship is expected to lift off into space together with the Super Heavy Booster 22.

Future tests and a new stage

It is worth noting that SpaceX is aiming for its fourteenth test flight on September 18. During this flight, the ship is expected to reach an orbital trajectory for the first time and Starlink enrich the satellite constellation with new hardware. Nevertheless, for the Flight 14 mission, the ship is still planned to land in the ocean.

However, for Flight 15 and subsequent attempts, operations to catch the spacecraft directly in mid-air using the Mechazilla tower's "chopsticks" are planned. This will allow for a drastic reduction in the time required to refurbish and reuse rockets in the future.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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