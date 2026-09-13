27-year-old influencer passes away after medical procedure

In Finland, prominent influencer and one of the first local social media stars, Olivia Oras, has passed away at the age of 27. She died on September 2 in Helsinki in connection with an unsuccessful medical procedure. This was announced by her parents.

Olivia's loved ones stated that her death came as a sudden shock. Family members asked not to disclose the details of her death and requested respect for their privacy at this time.

In information provided to local media, one of Olivia's friends said that her death was related to circumstances beyond her control. She also indicated that additional investigations into the incident may be conducted.

Olivia was born in 1998 as the only child of art dealer Reijo Oras, 80, and Johanna Oras, 56.

She achieved popularity on social media already during her adolescence. At the peak of her career, she had nearly 40,000 followers online. A documentary film titled “The Perfect Selfie” was even made about Olivia's life.

Later, she stepped back somewhat from the public eye and worked in marketing, fashion, artificial intelligence companies, and her mother's design company, Kallary.

In 2025, Olivia founded the organization Oras Respiratus to support research into pulmonary diseases.

Four days before her death, she posted a photo from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Bekkjavik, Norway, together with her partner Osku Komulainen. They were celebrating Osku's birthday.

In this post, Olivia wrote: “We will certainly never forget this evening.”

Prominent entrepreneur Peter Vesterbacka also mentioned that he had seen Olivia in Turku a few days before her death.

“This news came as a surprise to everyone. She was a very kind and smart young woman. I am still thinking 'how could this be?'” he said.

Dance school director Anitra Ahtola also left touching words dedicated to Olivia's memory.

“You left too soon. The love between you and Osku was truly special,” she wrote.

On Saturday, Olivia's mother posted a photo frame of her daughter on social media, alongside a rose and a candle placed next to it.

“Olivia 1998–2026. Let us remember her on the platform she loved,” wrote Johanna Oras.

No official medical statement regarding the death of Olivia Oras has been released as of yet.