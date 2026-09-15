Woman who attacked people with a knife in New York shot dead

·54·World
Woman who attacked people with a knife in New York shot dead

In New York City, USA, a 49-year-old woman attacked two people with a knife in Times Square. As a result, a 32-year-old woman died, and a 68-year-old man was injured. The attacker was subsequently shot dead by police officers.

According to police, on August 31, Pamela Sisneros took two kitchen knives and first attacked 68-year-old Tak Kam, and a few seconds later, 32-year-old Erin Piacenti. Both attacks took place within approximately 20 seconds. Officials described the incident as a random and unprovoked attack.

Piacenti was rushed from the scene to a hospital, but doctors were unable to save her life. She was a 32-year-old specialist who worked as a vice president at Bank of America. The 68-year-old Tak Kam sustained a stab wound to the abdomen and was hospitalized. It was later reported that his condition was stable.

Following the attack, police officers attempted to persuade Sisneros for four minutes to drop the knives. However, she refused to drop her weapons and threatened the officers. Police first used tasers, but they proved ineffective. Afterward, two police officers opened fire. Sisneros was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she passed away.

Officials stated that Sisneros had previously recorded incidents related to mental health. According to police, she came to the attention of officers for such incidents in 2018 and 2019, but had not been arrested previously. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Pamela SisnerosErin PiacentiBank of AmericaBellevue Hospital
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