15-year-old boy survives for two days on overturned boat in Alaska

In the Bering Sea near the US state of Alaska, a 15-year-old teenager survived by staying on top of an overturned fishing boat for approximately two days, or 62 hours. This was reported by AP News.

Derek Parker Ag'naanga had gone out to sea to fish near St. Lawrence Island with his 35-year-old brother and a cousin. After the small boat capsized, all three passengers were initially considered missing, and search and rescue operations were launched.

Despite being in cold water without food and water, the teenager managed to climb onto the hull of the capsized boat and hold on tightly. A video taken during the rescue shows him kneeling on the boat wearing a yellow jacket.

After a US Coast Guard aircraft spotted the teenager, the crew of the nearby vessel Northwest Explorer rescued him. The teenager showed signs of hypothermia, and he was provided with warm clothing and other necessary assistance.

Unfortunately, his brother and cousin died. Their bodies were also found during the search operation. An investigation into the cause of the boat's capsizing is ongoing.