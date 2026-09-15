Court verdict issued for individuals who killed two Uzbek women in Istanbul

·65·Society
Court verdict issued for individuals who killed two Uzbek women in Istanbul

On September 11, the Istanbul High Criminal Court delivered its verdict on Dilshod Turdimurodov and Gofurjon Kamolkhodjayev, who were accused of the murder of two Uzbek women in the Umraniye district of Istanbul — 36-year-old Durdona Hakimova and 32-year-old Sayyora Ergashaliyeva. This was reported by UzDaily.

The Istanbul High Criminal Court found them guilty of aggravated murder and sentenced each of them to two consecutive life terms in prison. In addition, for committing theft in the women's home, each defendant was sentenced to an additional 7 years twice, making a total of 14 years in prison.

According to the investigation, the crimes were committed in Istanbul in January 2026. On January 24, a dismembered body of a woman was found in one of the city's waste containers. Later, during the investigation, it was revealed that another Uzbek woman had also been killed in the same apartment.

During the trial, the defendants gave conflicting testimonies regarding the events. One of them stated that he had committed one of the murders alone, while the other expressed remorse for his actions.

Durdona HakimovaSayyora ErgashaliyevaIstanbul Umraniye districtDilshod Turdimurodov
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In Chirchiq, a truck semi-trailer crashed into a residential houseIn Chirchiq, a truck semi-trailer crashed into a residential houseToday, 15:2966-year-old woman falls into a 4-meter well in Namangan66-year-old woman falls into a 4-meter well in NamanganToday, 15:063-year-old Muhammad Ali from Bukhara sees his dream come true: his favorite singer Xcho comes to meet him3-year-old Muhammad Ali from Bukhara sees his dream come true: his favorite singer Xcho comes to meet himToday, 13:57In Samarkand, citizen digging land in his yard discovers ancient grave remainsIn Samarkand, citizen digging land in his yard discovers ancient grave remainsToday, 12:29Indifference to loan debt – motor vehicle seizedIndifference to loan debt – motor vehicle seizedToday, 12:15Compulsory drug testing introduced for military recruits in UzbekistanCompulsory drug testing introduced for military recruits in UzbekistanToday, 07:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)