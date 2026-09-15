Court verdict issued for individuals who killed two Uzbek women in Istanbul

On September 11, the Istanbul High Criminal Court delivered its verdict on Dilshod Turdimurodov and Gofurjon Kamolkhodjayev, who were accused of the murder of two Uzbek women in the Umraniye district of Istanbul — 36-year-old Durdona Hakimova and 32-year-old Sayyora Ergashaliyeva. This was reported by UzDaily.

The Istanbul High Criminal Court found them guilty of aggravated murder and sentenced each of them to two consecutive life terms in prison. In addition, for committing theft in the women's home, each defendant was sentenced to an additional 7 years twice, making a total of 14 years in prison.

According to the investigation, the crimes were committed in Istanbul in January 2026. On January 24, a dismembered body of a woman was found in one of the city's waste containers. Later, during the investigation, it was revealed that another Uzbek woman had also been killed in the same apartment.

During the trial, the defendants gave conflicting testimonies regarding the events. One of them stated that he had committed one of the murders alone, while the other expressed remorse for his actions.