Why was Rodri not included among the Barcelona captains?

Experienced midfielder Rodri, who joined Barcelona with great achievements, was left out of the team's official list of captains. While this situation surprised many, it showed that Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick and the internal rules of the dressing room rely on specific criteria. Goal.com reports this.

According to The Athletic, Barcelona has officially announced its five captains for the 2026/27 season. By tradition, head coach Hansi Flick directly appointed Raphinha and Pedri as the main leaders. For the remaining three spots, an internal team vote was held.

According to the voting results, Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, and 19-year-old Lamine Yamal earned the status of captain. In particular, the inclusion of young talent Lamine Yamal in this group and the exclusion of Rodri, who arrived from Manchester City, sparked intense debate among fans and experts.

It is not experience that matters for captaincy, but tenure at the club

Although Rodri is a world champion and joined the Catalan club for 76.5 million euros, according to the team's internal regulations, captains are determined primarily by their tenure at the club and time spent working with the staff. While Lamine Yamal has been playing for the first team for three seasons, Rodri arrived at Camp Nou in July-August.

Although he does not have the official armband, Rodri's influence on the team has begun to be felt. Coach Hansi Flick praised the experienced footballer's actions after the match against Valencia. He noted that Rodri brings structure to the team and organizes the game both on and off the pitch.

Rodri has also already demonstrated his leadership qualities off the pitch. After his words to his teammate Pau Cubarsí during the match against Valencia were broadcast, the player immediately called Valencia captain José Gayà to apologize and made a public statement after the Champions League victory.

Internal club sources state that Rodri is currently acting as an important mentor for young defensive midfielder Marc Bernal. They played together in matches against Feyenoord and Levante to share experience, and although Rodri is not an official captain, he is becoming a true leader of the team.