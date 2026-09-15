Robots stage a protest in Warsaw (video)

In the Polish capital of Warsaw, nearly 30 robots staged a protest demanding the regulation of artificial intelligence and robotics, Reuters reported.

On September 7, humanoid robots and robot dogs participated in the unusual rally held in front of the building of the Polish Ministry of Digital Affairs. The robots carried flags and broadcasted various slogans through loudspeakers.

During the demonstration, calls such as "Protect jobs", "It's time for rules", and "Don't wait, regulate" were voiced.

The action was organized by the Democratism initiative. The organizers aim to strengthen public discussion regarding the impact of artificial intelligence and robotics on the labor market, specifically the possibility of human jobs being taken over by technologies.

Polish Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski also met with the protesters, stating that work is underway to regulate artificial intelligence.