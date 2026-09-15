3-year-old Muhammad Ali from Bukhara sees his dream come true: his favorite singer Xcho comes to meet him

·0·Society
3-year-old Muhammad Ali from Bukhara sees his dream come true: his favorite singer Xcho comes to meet him

Three-year-old Muhammad Ali from Bukhara had a simple dream — to sing his favorite song together with the artist he admires. After a video of him singing was viewed 30 million times on social media, the story of this young fan even reached Russian television.

Muhammad Ali's singing video sparked huge interest on the internet. His sincere performance attracted the attention of millions of viewers.

This story also reached the show "Songs from the Heart" hosted by famous TV presenter Andrey Malakhov.

However, the most exciting part of the story was yet to come. To fulfill the little boy's dream, the singer he looks up to, Xcho, made a guest appearance on the show.

Thus, Muhammad Ali from Bukhara got the opportunity to sing his favorite song together with the artist he admires.

Muhammad AliBukharaAndrey MalakhovSongs from the Heart
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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