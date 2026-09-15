Teenager who killed 16-year-old girl unexpectedly acquitted in court

·3·World
Teenager who killed 16-year-old girl unexpectedly acquitted in court

In Malaysia, a court has issued a verdict regarding a teenager who caused the death of his 16-year-old classmate at school. Taking his mental state into account, the court acquitted him of the murder charge. This was reported by the BBC.

The tragedy occurred at a secondary school near Kuala Lumpur. The teenager, who was 14 at the time, attacked his classmate Yap Shing Syuan in the school restroom, resulting in the girl's death.

During the trial, the defense did not deny the teenager's involvement in the incident. However, lawyers emphasized that he had suffered from serious mental health issues since childhood.

An expert psychiatrist testifying in court stated that the teenager had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. According to the specialist, he had exhibited symptoms of mental illness and hallucinations since the age of 9.

It was noted that his mental condition worsened during the pandemic and after returning to school. Lawyers stated that long-term treatment and medication are necessary to manage his symptoms.

On September 14, the court acquitted the teenager of the murder charge. However, this does not mean he will be released immediately. The court ordered him to be held and treated in a psychiatric hospital until he is deemed ready to live independently in society.

His mental state will be regularly re-evaluated, likely on an annual basis.

Because the teenager is a minor, his identity has not been disclosed in accordance with Malaysian law. The court proceedings were also held in private.

This case has attracted widespread public attention in Malaysia. Police previously suggested that social media might have influenced the teenager's mental state. The subsequent circulation of a note found during the investigation further fueled public debate.

MalaysiaKuala LumpurYap Shing SyuanSchizophreniaCourt Case
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Kamola Shuhratova
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