The Pentagon Admits It Has Orbital Attack Systems: When Will the "Golden Dome" Launch?

Global military competition and the arms race have moved beyond the Earth's surface and officially shifted into the vast expanses of outer space. In an address to the Air and Space Forces Association, US Air Force (USAF) Secretary Troy Meink openly stated that the Pentagon possesses a sufficient number of space control weapons to protect its troops from enemy threats. According to "Politico", official Washington now has the capability to neutralize any adversary attack right in space through these special orbital systems. This statement is closely tied to the space segment within the giant "Golden Dome" missile defense system, announced by US President Donald Trump, with an estimated total value of nearly $175 billion.

This multi-tiered defense shield incorporates land, sea, and orbital weapons, and is envisioned to be fully operational by the end of Trump's second presidential term. According to "CNN", the first major tests of this super-system are scheduled for the end of 2028. So, how does the Pentagon's "orbital weapon" actually work, who is the $175 billion "Golden Dome" project aimed against, and how will the threat of a new war in space alter global security?

"We have space control weapons": Troy Meink's sensational statement

Details of the US military leadership's statement regarding space defense capabilities:

Existence of orbital defense systems: Speaking from the podium of the US Air and Space Forces Association, Troy Meink officially announced: "The US now has space control weapons capable of protecting its armed forces in orbit from enemies";

Sufficient arsenal: The Pentagon emphasized that satellites and military orbital modules in space have been deployed in sufficient volume to safeguard ground troops from any missile or space strikes;

Strategic shift: This official acknowledgment confirms that the US is beginning to perceive space not merely as a domain for reconnaissance and communication, but as an active military defense and combat zone.

The $175 Billion "Golden Dome": Donald Trump's Super-Shield

The future defense architecture of the US:

Historic megaproject: US President Donald Trump stated that the overall architecture of the "Golden Dome" system, which takes the country's missile defense to a new level, has been approved and the project's cost amounts to $175 billion;

Three-tiered barrier: The "Golden Dome" will integrate land-based bases, naval warships, and a cluster of orbital weapons in outer space into a single command and control center;

Assignment by the end of the second term: President Trump strictly demands that this system be placed on full combat duty before the end of his second presidential term;

Major test in 2028: CNN sources revealed that the first global practical tests involving all links of the system are planned for the end of 2028.

Space Arms Race: Threat of a New World War?

Analysis of new technologies in orbit and geopolitical conflict:

War of the satellites: Lasers, kinetic weapons, and electronic warfare systems in space are specialized to destroy opponent states' hypersonic missiles right in space;

Response to Russia and China: Washington's large-scale investment in space is assessed as a direct countermeasure against Beijing and Moscow's hypersonic weapons and space programs;

Fate of international space treaties: The expansion of weapon deployment in orbit calls into question the provisions of the fundamental 1967 Outer Space Treaty, creating the threat of turning space into a new military conflict polygon.

This statement by the US Air Force chief and the acceleration of the $175 billion project indicate that humanity has stepped into a new and dangerous era of extraterrestrial armament in the 21st century.

Do you think the deployment of orbital weapons in space and the $175 billion "Golden Dome" project guarantee world security, or on the contrary, do they further escalate the threat of a new global war in space? What consequences could the transformation of outer space into a military polygon bring for humanity? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive article on military science and space technology with all your friends!