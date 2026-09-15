Two tourist police officers who danced with a blogger in Astana dismissed (video)

·9·World
Two tourist police officers who danced with a blogger in Astana dismissed (video)

In the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, two tourist police officers were dismissed following a video featuring them with Egyptian travel blogger Ahmed Haggagovich. This was reported by Astana TV.

The video circulating on social media shows two officers in police uniform performing dance moves with the blogger near the "Khan Shatyr" shopping and entertainment center. In one part of the video, the blogger lifts one of the officers into his arms and spins her around.

After the video went viral, the Astana City Police Department conducted an internal investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, the officers were found to have violated service ethics and the code of conduct required of police officers while on duty. Consequently, both officers were dismissed from the internal affairs bodies.

The police department emphasized that employees must maintain a professional distance and the established culture of communication while on duty and in uniform.

Astana Police DepartmentAhmed HaggagovichKhan Shatyrtourist police
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