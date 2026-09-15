Video of Jasur Umirov moving at high speed on a boat with his child sparks intense debate

·101·Culture
Video of Jasur Umirov moving at high speed on a boat with his child sparks intense debate

A video showing singer Jasur Umirov traveling at high speed on a motorboat with his young child has sparked widespread discussion on social media. The video

also drew attention to the fact that the child was not wearing a life jacket.

Social media users who watched the incident on the boat expressed various opinions regarding the child's safety. In particular, whether safety rules were followed during water transport travel became the center of discussion.

The situation in the video did not go unnoticed by relevant specialists either.

Regarding the incident, specialists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Tourism Police conducted a preventive conversation with the singer.

Experts emphasized the importance of paying serious attention to safety measures when using water transport, especially when traveling with underage children.

Jasur UmirovMinistry of Emergency SituationsTourism Policesafety rules
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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