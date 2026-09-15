Sister of 3-year-old Reem, killed in Israeli strike, is born — father names his daughter after deceased sister

·59·World
Sister of 3-year-old Reem, killed in Israeli strike, is born — father names his daughter after deceased sister

Another daughter has been born into the family of three-year-old Reem Ali Badwan, who was killed in the Gaza Strip in 2023. Her father, Ali Badwan, named the baby Reem. Thus, the name of the deceased daughter echoed in the family once again.

Reem was killed along with her brother Tariq in November 2023. At that time, she was about three years old.

A video capturing Reem's grandfather, Khaled Nabhan, affectionately calling his granddaughter the "soul of the soul" had previously spread widely on social networks.

The name "Reem" will now continue to live on with the newborn baby in the family.

Ali Badwan stated that by giving his newborn daughter the exact name of his deceased child, he wanted to preserve her memory.

This decision reflects the family's desire not to forget the name of their child after a heavy loss and to preserve her memory for generations to come.

Reem Ali BadwanAli BadwanTariqKhaled Nabhan
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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