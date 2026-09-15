Xiaomi introduces the new Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm smartwatch

Xiaomi has expanded its wearable gadget lineup by opening pre-orders for the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, a smartwatch featuring a compact and lightweight design. According to ixbt.com, this device, crafted in a classic wristwatch style, is attracting user attention with its elegant appearance and modern features. This is reported by news source.

One of the main advantages of the new smartwatch is its size and weight. The device weighs only 36 grams, and its case thickness is 0.99 cm. In terms of aesthetics, the model is equipped with a white ceramic bezel and a 24-faceted diamond-cut crown, giving it a more attractive look.

Technical capabilities and Xiaomi HyperOS

The device runs on the Xiaomi HyperOS operating system. The software is designed to assist users in their daily lives and sports activities. Specifically, the system can provide recommendations on physical exertion, monitor calorie burn, and track menstrual cycles, which is important for women.

The watch also includes a feature that warns about high levels of ultraviolet radiation. This function is essential for maintaining health while running, walking, or engaging in various activities outdoors.

Battery life and market position

Another aspect that will delight technology enthusiasts is the long battery life. The manufacturer claims that the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm can operate for up to 14 days on a single charge. This frees users from the worry of charging the watch daily.

It is worth noting that alongside this smaller version, pre-orders for the Xiaomi REDMI Buds 8S wireless earbuds have also opened, with sales scheduled to begin on September 22. The compact Watch S5 41mm is expected to hit the market alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro flagship series. Previously, a larger 46mm version of this family had already been released.