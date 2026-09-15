Xiaomi introduces the new Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm smartwatch

·2·Technology
Xiaomi introduces the new Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm smartwatch

Xiaomi has expanded its wearable gadget lineup by opening pre-orders for the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, a smartwatch featuring a compact and lightweight design. According to ixbt.com, this device, crafted in a classic wristwatch style, is attracting user attention with its elegant appearance and modern features. This is reported by news source.

One of the main advantages of the new smartwatch is its size and weight. The device weighs only 36 grams, and its case thickness is 0.99 cm. In terms of aesthetics, the model is equipped with a white ceramic bezel and a 24-faceted diamond-cut crown, giving it a more attractive look.

Technical capabilities and Xiaomi HyperOS

The device runs on the Xiaomi HyperOS operating system. The software is designed to assist users in their daily lives and sports activities. Specifically, the system can provide recommendations on physical exertion, monitor calorie burn, and track menstrual cycles, which is important for women.

The watch also includes a feature that warns about high levels of ultraviolet radiation. This function is essential for maintaining health while running, walking, or engaging in various activities outdoors.

Battery life and market position

Another aspect that will delight technology enthusiasts is the long battery life. The manufacturer claims that the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm can operate for up to 14 days on a single charge. This frees users from the worry of charging the watch daily.

It is worth noting that alongside this smaller version, pre-orders for the Xiaomi REDMI Buds 8S wireless earbuds have also opened, with sales scheduled to begin on September 22. The compact Watch S5 41mm is expected to hit the market alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro flagship series. Previously, a larger 46mm version of this family had already been released.

XiaomiSmartwatchXiaomi Watch S5GadgetsTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi 18 Pro design and key changes officially announcedXiaomi 18 Pro design and key changes officially announcedToday, 12:54Xiaomi introduces the Redmi TV A Pro 2027 seriesXiaomi introduces the Redmi TV A Pro 2027 seriesToday, 11:53Free Starlink internet launched on Korean Air flightsFree Starlink internet launched on Korean Air flightsToday, 10:52USA claims to possess orbital weapons for space controlUSA claims to possess orbital weapons for space controlToday, 10:22Unusual issue with the new iPhone Duo screen revealedUnusual issue with the new iPhone Duo screen revealedToday, 09:58PPX cars can recognize faces while in motion: how does this technology work?PPX cars can recognize faces while in motion: how does this technology work?Today, 07:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean