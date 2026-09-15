Unusual spectacle in Czechia: 300 liters of wine poured down the stairs

·47·World
Unusual spectacle in Czechia: 300 liters of wine poured down the stairs

At the traditional wine festival held in the village of Kuks, Czechia, guests witnessed an unusual spectacle: 300 liters of wine were poured down a cascading staircase. Most interestingly, this was not just a demonstrative performance — festival participants also had the opportunity to taste it.

In one of the brightest moments of the event, wine was poured along a special cascading staircase.

For 8 minutes, 300 liters of wine flowed down the stairs.

This unusual spectacle is considered one of the most essential and unique visual symbols of the festival.

The wine festival in Kuks gains attention not only for its drinks, but also for its unique spectacles. The wine flowing down the stairs emerges as one of the most memorable sights of the event.

KuksCzechiawine festivalcascading staircase
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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