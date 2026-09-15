Court verdict announced for parents who agreed to sell their own child in exchange for buying a house and a car

In the Tashlak district of Fergana region, a court verdict was issued following an agreement between a married couple to give their 1.5-year-old son to a childless family for $35,000. The parents explained their decision by severe financial circumstances and debts.

According to court data, the couple planned to spend the received funds for their own needs:

$25,000 — to buy an apartment in a multi-story building;

$10,000 — to purchase a car.

During the agreed meeting, the mother was writing a receipt for the transfer of the child, and the father was receiving the money when they were apprehended by law enforcement agencies.

The case was considered in court as a crime related to human trafficking. The court found the couple guilty of human trafficking. The man was sentenced to 6 years and the woman to 5 years of imprisonment.

One of the most distressing aspects is that the couple had a total of three minor children. Following the court verdict, they were placed in the custody of a relative.