Angus bull sold for a record price in Australia

·1·World
Angus bull sold for a record price in Australia

In Australia, an Angus bull named Wyatt W50 was sold for 420,000 Australian dollars, or approximately 300,000 US dollars. This result was recorded as a record for bull sales in the country. This was reported by ABC News.

The 19-month-old bull was bred at the Millah Murrah breeding farm in New South Wales. At the time of the sale, its weight was 834 kilograms.

Wyatt W50 interested buyers primarily with its high breeding indicators. Its EBV metrics showed high results regarding important breed characteristics, including rapid weight gain potential and meat quality.

The bull was purchased by Gundungarra Angus and JS Grazing. The buyers plan to use it for breeding purposes, including selling its semen.

One of the previous livestock sales records in Australia was 400,000 Australian dollars, which was paid for a Wagyu female cattle. Wyatt W50 surpassed this result by 20,000 Australian dollars.

One of the most expensive Angus bulls ever sold in the world is SAV America 8018. It was sold for 1.51 million dollars at an auction in the US in February 2019. The bull also attracted attention by reaching a weight of 500 kilograms at 205 days of age.

Wyatt W50Gundungarra AngusABC NewsMillah Murrah
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