Two streets in central Tashkent to be closed on September 16

·0·Uzbekistan
Two streets in central Tashkent to be closed on September 16

On September 16, from 09:00 to 16:00, vehicle traffic will be completely restricted on certain sections of Zarafshon and Istiqlol streets in central Tashkent.

The restriction is being introduced due to the filming of a film project. The project aims to promote the tourism potential of Tashkent.

Traffic will be suspended on Zarafshon Street from the checkpoint of the Hyatt Regency Tashkent hotel to Independence Square. Additionally, the section of Istiqlol Street from Amir Temur Square to Buyuk Turon Street will also be closed.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance and use detour roads.

TashkentZarafshon StreetIstiqlol StreetFilm project
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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