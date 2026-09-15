Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea (video)

As part of the historic state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Republic of Korea, an important meeting took place, elevating bilateral relations at the level of legislative bodies to a new level. On September 15, the head of our state held talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Woo Won-shik, specifically noting the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening special strategic partnership relations between Uzbekistan and South Korea. During the dialogue, a central place was occupied not only by interparliamentary friendship groups and the exchange of experience, but also by issues of ensuring the full implementation of large-scale trade, economic, and investment agreements reached at the highest level.

In particular, agreements were reached to establish parliamentary monitoring over the implementation of agreements and to fully introduce South Korea's advanced digital experience into the system of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan. In addition, a comprehensive program of joint events was outlined on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027. So, which strategic initiatives were put forward in the negotiations between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Woo Won-shik, how will the "E-Parliament" project change the work of the Oliy Majlis, and how will legislators control major projects?

"Special Strategic Partnership": Strengthening Interparliamentary Relations

Main points of the official dialogue in Seoul:

The lofty role of parliaments: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Speaker Woo Won-shik emphasized that the active participation of legislative bodies is of decisive importance in developing friendly relations between the two countries;

Effective work of "friendship groups": The parties noted with satisfaction that mutual visits of parliamentary delegations have become regular and the practical exchange of experience between committees is proceeding at a high pace;

Cooperation in the field of legislation: Harmonizing legislative experiences in economic liberalization, investment promotion, and social reforms was designated as a priority direction.

"E-Parliament" and Strict Monitoring of Investments

New mechanisms focused on practical results:

Digitalization project: With the assistance of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the "E-Parliament" project is being successfully implemented in both chambers of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan;

Transparency and efficiency: This digital system will elevate the law-making process, the efficiency of deputies' activities, and open dialogue with the population to a new level;

Control over high-level agreements: During the talks, the necessity of developing an interparliamentary control mechanism for the timely and full implementation of trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian agreements reached at high-level meetings was emphasized.

Toward 2027: The 35th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

Future plans and preparations for the important date:

Historic date — 35 years: In 2027, it will be exactly 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea;

"Parliamentary diplomacy" events: At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to hold large-scale cultural, political, and interparliamentary forums in the capitals of the two countries on the occasion of this anniversary date;

Promising foundation: This meeting of Shavkat Mirziyoyev placed the long-term allied relations between Uzbekistan and South Korea on an even stronger foundation.

There is no doubt that the fruitful negotiations of the leader of Uzbekistan in Seoul will provide a powerful impetus to the successful realization of large investment and technological projects serving the interests of both peoples.

In your opinion, to what extent will the "E-Parliament" project being introduced in the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan based on Korean experience strengthen the enforcement of laws and public oversight? Which sectors in our country's economy should the new wave of Korean investments and technologies transform in the first place? Leave your comments and share this important analytical article within the framework of the state visit with all your loved ones and political observers!