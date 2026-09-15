Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with urbanists and major developers: New strict requirements

·31·Uzbekistan
Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with urbanists and major developers: New strict requirements

Following the intense construction wave observed in Tashkent in recent years and the immense pressure placed on urban planning and ecology, a comprehensive and crucial strategic meeting was held under the leadership of the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva. Gathered around the discussion table were initiators of major investment and construction projects, independent urbanists, industry experts, creative studios, and representatives of higher education institutions. The main reason for the discussions was the rapidly growing scale of construction in the capital and the severe problems in engineering and communication networks, social sector facilities, in particular, electricity and clean drinking water supply.

Saida Mirziyoyeva firmly stressed that newly constructed buildings should not become an excessive burden on the city system, but rather serve its development: "New construction must contribute to the development of the city and must not cause excessive burden and imbalance on regional systems." At the same time, it was announced that comprehensive state support will be provided to business initiators who intend to transform the capital into a truly comfortable, green, clean, and safe space. So, what new rules are being introduced regarding construction standards in the capital, what will be the fate of engineering networks, and on what conditions will business be supported?

"A city without excessive burden and imbalance": Saida Mirziyoyeva's main requirement

Key emphases of the meeting held with the participation of the Head of the Presidential Administration:

  • Balance of urban planning and ecology: In order not to compromise Tashkent's ecological state and green areas, it was determined that the environmental impact of construction will be strictly reviewed;

  • "Let construction develop the city": "New constructions must serve the development of the capital, and they must not create excessive pressure and imbalance on regional engineering systems," Saida Mirziyoyeva emphasized;

  • Independent experts' opinions were heard: Bureaucratic approaches in decision-making were abandoned, and the conclusions of independent urbanists, scientists, and specialists from creative studios were put first.

Electricity, water, and schools: Restrictions in communication systems

Analysis of urgent problems facing the capital's infrastructure:

  • Pressure on engineering networks: Despite the rise of new residential areas in the city, outdated electricity transmission and water supply systems are failing to handle the load;

  • Shortage of social facilities: The problem of the lack of kindergartens, schools, polyclinics, and parking lots in areas where multi-story residential buildings are being constructed was discussed in detail;

  • New planning order: From now on, before the construction of every new building, its impact on electricity, heating, and drinking water resources will be carefully calculated.

Green light for eco-business: Which projects will be supported?

Responsible entrepreneurship and state-provided guarantees:

  • The idea of a comfortable and clean city: Special attention will be paid to developers striving to make Tashkent even more comfortable, beautiful, ecologically clean, and safe for citizens;

  • Priority task set by the President: It was noted that providing comprehensive support to such responsible and initiative-taking business representatives is one of the main tasks defined by the head of our state;

Innovative standards: Construction concepts that prioritize the human factor, comfortable pedestrian walkways, and green areas will gain priority importance in the city.

This dialogue led by Saida Mirziyoyeva indicates that the era of chaotic construction in the capital Tashkent is ending, and a new urbanistic phase, scientifically and ecologically well-thought-out, is beginning.

Do you think such strict restrictions and requirements imposed on the construction of new residential buildings in Tashkent can solve the city's electricity and water supply problems? Before granting permission to build a new multi-story building in the capital, what should be paid attention to first — schools and kindergartens, or ecology and traffic congestion? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important article regarding the future of our capital with all Tashkent residents and your loved ones!

Saida MirziyoyevaTashkent construction wavePresidential AdministrationTashkent ecology
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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